This morning Roman was going for win #300 in the College of Country Knowledge!
Was Diane from Bartlett able to stop him in his quest?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This singer is taking his baby son Memphis out on tour with him. Who is this new Daddy? (Jason Aldean)
- Maren Morris shared a video the other day of her and her friend’s attempting some dance moves from this classic Patrick Swayze film. What movie was it? (Dirty Dancing)
- Carly Pearce and The Charlie Daniels Band are just two of the artists that will be a part of this “Buy Me A Boat” singer’s induction into the Grand Ole Opry on March 20th. Who is it? (Chris Janson)
- Kane Brown scored his first #1 on the country charts with “What Ifs.” But he’ll have to share some of that success with this female artist…who was featured on that song. Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
- Thomas Rhett’s adopted daughter is only two, but is already writing letters and even some words. What is her name? (Willa Gray)