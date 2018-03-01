Filed Under:Buy Me A Boat, Carly Pearce, Charles Daniels Band, Chris Janson, daughter, Dirty Dancing, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Letters, Maren Morris, Memphis, Patrick Swayze, Thomas Rhett, touring, What If's, willa gray, Words
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

This morning Roman was going for win #300 in the College of Country Knowledge!

Was Diane from Bartlett able to stop him in his quest?

Email Monrings@US99.com to play!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. This singer is taking his baby son Memphis out on tour with him.  Who is this new Daddy? (Jason Aldean)
  2. Maren Morris shared a video the other day of her and her friend’s attempting some dance moves from this classic Patrick Swayze film.  What movie was it? (Dirty Dancing)
  3. Carly Pearce and The Charlie Daniels Band are just two of the artists that will be a part of this “Buy Me A Boat” singer’s induction into the Grand Ole Opry on March 20th.  Who is it? (Chris Janson)
  4. Kane Brown scored his first #1 on the country charts with “What Ifs.”  But he’ll have to share some of that success with this female artist…who was featured on that song.  Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
  5. Thomas Rhett’s adopted daughter is only two, but is already writing letters and even some words.  What is her name? (Willa Gray)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live