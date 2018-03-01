Photo: Andrew Nelles / USA Today

Nominations were announced this morning for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards

First time Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton leads with 8 nominations, while Thomas Rhett has earned 6 including his second nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Keith Urban has 5 including his eighth nomination for Entertainer of the Year and Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each receive 4 with both being nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS April 15th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

See the full list of nominees below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year



Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year



Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year



Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year



High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Breaker – Little Big Town

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year

Better Man – Little Big Town

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton

Song of the Year



Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt / Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Female – Keith Urban / Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert / Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton / Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Video of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

Legends – Kelsea Ballerini

Marry Me – Thomas Rhett

We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year



Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina