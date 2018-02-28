By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under:chicago cubs, Cubbies, Cubs, MLB, baseball, spring training, LoCash
Nov 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Locash on the red carpet prior to the BMI Country Awards at BMI on Music Row. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

We have some awesome Cubbies fans on our side! From Brett Eldredge to Michael Ray, & let’s not forget about LOCASH who always show our boys love!

The guys made it a point to go and see the Chicago team at Spring Training while they were in Phoenix for other business!

Did we mention they’ve got jokes too?!?!😂😂😂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live