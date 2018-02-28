Nov 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Locash on the red carpet prior to the BMI Country Awards at BMI on Music Row. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK
We have some awesome Cubbies fans on our side! From Brett Eldredge to Michael Ray, & let’s not forget about LOCASH who always show our boys love!
The guys made it a point to go and see the Chicago team at Spring Training while they were in Phoenix for other business!
Did we mention they’ve got jokes too?!?!😂😂😂
Comments
Kimmie CarubaKimmie was born in Evanston and grew up in Bartlett. She has a broadcast journalism degree from the S.I. Newhouse school of Public Communications at...More from Kimmie Caruba