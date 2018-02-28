(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
This morning Stylz and Roman headed South to Peotone for the contestant in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
It’s Roman VS. Audrey from Peotone!
No matter where you live, you can play by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line posted a video of himself singing the song “Stand By Me” to his new baby. Who originally sang that song? (Ben E King)
- Dan Smyers admitted that his wife is actually singing backup on the song “Tequila.” Dan is a part of a group. What is that group’s name? (Dan and Shay)
- Carly Pearce called Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend a champion for female artists. Who was she talking about? (Blake Shelton)
- Sam Hunt and Canaan Smith will be part of a concert during the Indianapolis 500 weekend in May. What kind of event is the Indy 500? (Car racing)
- This singer’s album, which features the song “You Broke Up with Me”, has been downloaded or streamed over 100 million times since December. Whose album is it? (Walker Hayes)