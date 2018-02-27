(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
It’s Taco Tuesday, which means if Becky from Shorewood could buy a whole bunch of tacos if she beat Roman today and grabbed $100!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- RaeLynn said in a recent interview that when she was growing up, she loved Gwen Stefani’s “funky” style back in the 90’s. Who is Stefani romantically linked to? (Blake Shelton)
- Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce are headed out on tour this summer with Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney. What group do those three make up? (Rascal Flatts)
- Kristian Bush says that part of the reason that Sugarland got back together is because they weren’t finished telling their story. Who is the other member of Sugarland? (Jennifer Nettles)
- Kane Brown and Midland have just been added to this music festival, which already features Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osbourne and Brett Young. What festival is it? (Windy City Smokeout)
- Chris Stapleton joined this artist onstage to perform the song “Say Something” at the UK’s Brit Awards recently. Who was he performing with? (Justin Timberlake)