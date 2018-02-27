Kelly Clarkson sings her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" to nostalgic fans on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

We LOVE Kelly Clarkson. She’s wildly talented, is a wonderful mom, is beautiful & did we mention she knows how to throw some sass back at Blake Shelton!

Having #TeamKelly vs #TeamBlake has ALREADY made us smile.

And THIS:



And some more of this:



And let’s just take a minute to let our girl know how she’s KILLING this look!! Love you Kelly!

