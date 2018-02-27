Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Hillary Scott is making the most of her new life with twin baby girls.

The Lady Antebellum singer has shared a lovely new portrait napping with her girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Instagram. The pic is in celebration of the girls’ first month on Earth. See it below.

“Happy 4 weeks baby girls,” Scott captioned the sweet black and white image.

The adorable babies were born on Jan. 29 of this year, entering the world at 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long.

The beautiful post followed an Instagram update from yesterday (Feb. 26) where the singer celebrated getting three hours of sleep in a row for the first time since the birth of the twins. See it below.

