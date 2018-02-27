08 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Brett Young. 51st Annual CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. (Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

We were all surprised to hear that yet ANOTHER country star is off the market, with Brett Young’s engagement announcement. It’s only fitting that fans now have their hands on an unreleased song by Young, that is wildly romantic – “Kiss by Kiss.”