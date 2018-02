(Photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

When Stylz and Roman talked to Brad Paisley, he mentioned that he was taking his son to go see the new “Black Panther” movie.

Stylz is taking his stepson to see the movie this weekend, but Roman has no desire to!

In fact he’s never seen any of the comic book films!

What has everyone else seen….except you?