By Lauren Hoffman

Scotty McCreery’s forthcoming album, Seasons Change, is due out March 16, and he is ready to share everything there is to know about his new music. The country star’s latest project will feature eleven new tracks including his first-ever No. 1 single, “Five More Minutes.”

In our EXCLUSIVE interview with McCreery, he talks all about his love for music (and sports), most memorable career moments, and why he feels “so fortunate” today.

“If you listen to this album from the first song to the very last song, you’re going to get to know me a lot better,” McCreery said.

Every track on Seasons Change was co-written by McCreery himself and were all inspired by true-life events. The 24-year-old’s new songs will reflect on everything from moving out on his own, life as a college student, losing his grandfather, releasing a book, proposing to his high school sweetheart, and so much more.

You can pre-order Seasons Change by clicking here.

