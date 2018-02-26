(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp)
Which person was more affected by a “case of the Mondays” on this morning Roman’s College of Country Knowledge Rachel from Steger or Roman?
Today’s Questions and Answer:
- Even with all the bad in the world lately….this singer latest song explains why he thinks that “Most People Are Good.” Who is he? (Luke Bryan)
- Even though he canceled all of his performances for the month of February because of the flu, this country music legend says he’s feeling better and hopes to be back on the road in March. Who is he? (willie Nelson)
- Carrie Underwood says that she’s been hitting the gym with her boys. Those boys would be her son Isaiah and her hubby. What’s her husband’s name? (Mike Fischer)
- This singer performed her new single “Hide The Wine” on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan the other day. Who is she? (Carly Pearce)
- Bebe Rexha says she never imagined that a New York girl like her would have a hit on the country charts. What country group did she do a song with? (Florida Georgia Line)