ID 10349155 © Stephanie Frey | Dreamstime.com

Today is National Pancake Day… yum!

In honor of this delicious holiday, IHOP is giving customers a free short stack from 7AM to 7PM!

There is a small caveat – IHOP is asking all customers to consider a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The donation isn’t required to obtain free pancakes, but it is encouraged. And who couldn’t use a little good ju-ju nowadays?

During National Pancake Day in 2016, IHOP served a total of 6 million free pancakes!

The tradition started about 10 years ago and since then, IHOP has raised more than $24 million dollars for the charities. They hope to raise $3.5 million this year.

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

To find locations or donate online, click HERE!

Someone pass the syrup!