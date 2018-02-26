Photo: Admedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Clint Black is looking back.

The country star threw it all the way back to 1989 with a performance of his first single, “A Better Man,” captured during a special show for the PBS series, Front and Center.

Related: Clint Black Working on a Christmas Musical

Black was joined by John Rich of Big & Rich for the show, which will be part of the show’s ongoing CMA Songwriters Series. The show will feature Black discussing behind-the-scenes stories regarding his biggest hits over the years.

PBS’ Front and Center is heading into its eighth season, with appearances from Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs among the featured artists. Check local listings for showtimes.

Watch Clint Black perform “A Better Man” below.