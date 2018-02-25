Photo by Christopher Jackson/ Getty Images

Sarah McDonald, PAWS Chicago’s Associate Director of Media and Community Relations, checks in with Laura Taylor about their 12th annual Animal Magnetism!

PAWS Chicago is gearing up for its 12th annual Animal Magnetism on March 16th! Listen above as Sarah McDonald of PAWS Chicago tells us all about this dog-friendly fundraiser. Come hungry and thirsty!

Open bar, dinner & dessert, and dancing! What a way to unwind after a long week– and it’s all for a good cause: raising funds to support PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving programs. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on amazing live and silent auction prizes! And don’t forget to buy a raffle ticket– prizes include a St. Lucia vacation, a party at Club Lucky, or a one-year supply of Merrick dog or cat food!

Animal Magnetism isn’t just fun for humans– the dogs will have a blast, too! Dogs will enjoy a dinner buffet, and if there’s too much excitement for Fido, feel free to bring him to the dog spa, where he can relax, get a massage, or even get a pawdicure! And dress yourself and your dog to the nines because there will be a photo booth to capture the glamour!

It’s all happening on Friday, March 16th at 7:00 PM at Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan Street, in Chicago.

Tickets are on sale now through pawschicago.org. Funds raised benefit PAWS Chicago, which has reduced the number of homeless pets killed in Chicago by 84 percent since they opened in 1997. And just last year alone, PAWS found homes for over 5,000 dogs and cats! They also performed over 16,000 free or low-cost spay and neuter surgeries thereby preventing unwanted litters from ending up in shelters in the first place.

So what are you waiting for? Tickets are going fast! Buy yours now to support PAWS Chicago, given the highest rating by Charity Navigator for the 15th consecutive year! Visit pawschicago.org/animalmagnetism for tickets.

Can’t attend the event? Here are other ways you can support PAWS:

Buy a raffle ticket– you don’t need to attend the event to have a chance at these amazing raffle prizes!

Bid on some items in the silent auction– the prizes will be posted to pawschicago.org on March 14th, and you don’t need to attend the event for a chance to win!

on March 14th, and you don’t need to attend the event for a chance to win! Adopt a dog or cat and give them a forever home

a dog or cat and give them a forever home Foster a dog or cat for a temporary period of time

a dog or cat for a temporary period of time Make a monetary donation or donate supplies to the adoption centers in Lincoln Park or Highland Park

or donate supplies to the adoption centers in Lincoln Park or Highland Park Volunteer your time

