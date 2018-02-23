Can you think of anything better than re-living one the scariest horror movies in the same place it was filmed?

The same place young Jason drowned thanks to reckless camp counselors? The same place where he bashed in so many heads?

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco (yep, that’s the real name) in Hardwick Township is offering up the ultimate horror film experience the weekend of Friday, April 13 — an overnight stay at the camp.

Why would anyone want to stay at a Boy Scout camp? Because the location doubled as “Camp Crystal Lake” in the original slasher-film Friday the 13th, which spawned several vengeful sequels-turned-franchise.

In addition to the VIP slumber party — which may or may not feature an appearance from hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees (yes, we know he didn’t wear it in the first film) — the camp is also conducting a lottery for tours on the 13th and 14th of that month.

Those who want in on the fun need to act quickly — the auction expires Feb. 27th!

Names will be chosen at random when the lottery concludes on March 4.

Ticket prices range from $135-$175, with some even including a bloody dinner and breakfast.

Special guest Adrienne King, who stars as the lone survivor of the film, will be in attendance to really up the “authenticity” factor.