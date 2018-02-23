(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Trish says that she was trying to avoid the potholes on the roads in the 219 this morning.
Was that a good enough excuse for her loss against Roman this morning?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Thomas Rhett says that he’s known his wife since the second grade and that she really is his biggest fan. What is his wife’s first name? (Lauren)
- Scotty McCreery says he’s already written a wedding song for his fiancée. Which of the countless reality show singing competitions did McCreery win? (American Idol)
- Brittney Kerr once auditioned for American Idol…but didn’t make all that far. Now-a-days she’s a mom to baby Memphis and is married to this country music superstar. Who is he? (Jason Aldean)
- This singer admitted in a recent interview that she’s still a total fan girl around some famousLEGENDS and joked that she shouldn’t be allowed around famous people. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Luke Combs says he was able to cross one item off his bucket list after he performed a sold out show at the Ryman Auditorium. In what city is this famous country venue located? (Nashville)