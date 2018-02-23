Filed Under:American Idol, Brittany Kerr, Contestant, fan girl, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Legends, Luke Combs, Memphis, Nashville, Ryman Auditorium, Scotty McCreery, Song, Thomas Rhett, Wedding, Wife
Trish says that she was trying to avoid the potholes on the roads in the 219 this morning.

Was that a good enough excuse for her loss against Roman this morning?

Email Mornings@US99.com to play!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Thomas Rhett says that he’s known his wife since the second grade and that she really is his biggest fan.  What is his wife’s first name? (Lauren)
  2. Scotty McCreery says he’s already written a wedding song for his fiancée.  Which of the countless reality show singing competitions did McCreery win? (American Idol)
  3. Brittney Kerr once auditioned for American Idol…but didn’t make all that far.  Now-a-days she’s a mom to baby Memphis and is married to this country music superstar.  Who is he? (Jason Aldean)
  4. This singer admitted in a recent interview that she’s still a total fan girl around some famousLEGENDS and joked that she shouldn’t be allowed around famous people.  Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
  5. Luke Combs says he was able to cross one item off his bucket list after he performed a sold out show at the Ryman Auditorium.  In what city is this famous country venue located? (Nashville)

 

