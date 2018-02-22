By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under:Acoustic, Florida Georgia Line, hayley hubbard, Olivia Rose, Olivia Rose Hubbard, sing to sleep, Tyler Hubbard
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 7: (L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, and Brittney Marie Cole attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Sometimes you just need something to make you smile. Today’s happiness comes from Tyler Hubbard & his adorable family of 3. His wife shared with fan’s a video of Tyler freestyling a bedtime song for his daughter, Olivia Rose — not only is it great, it’s the CUTEST.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live