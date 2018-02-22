NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 7: (L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, and Brittney Marie Cole attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Sometimes you just need something to make you smile. Today’s happiness comes from Tyler Hubbard & his adorable family of 3. His wife shared with fan’s a video of Tyler freestyling a bedtime song for his daughter, Olivia Rose — not only is it great, it’s the CUTEST.