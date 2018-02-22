Filed Under:Captain Kirk, Career, cooking, country music, disaster, Graffiti U, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Lindsey Ell, Luke Combs, Marriage, Nashville, Nicole Kidman, Star Trek, touring, What If's, When It Rains It Pours, William Shatner
Amanda from Orland Hills was on her way to work while she played Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning.

Did that distract her from the task at hand, which was beating Roman?

Your chance is waiting at Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Actor William Shatner has signed with a Nashville record label and is reportedly working on a country album.  What was the name of the classic TV show where Shatner played Captain Kirk? (Star Trek)
  2. This artist has added Lindsey Ell to his Graffiti U World tour.  Who is he? (Keith Urban)
  3. Which Luke Combs song is all about his fortunes changing for the better after he breaks up with his significant other? (When It Rains It Pours)
  4. Lauren Alaina joked that her first attempt at a Valentine’s Day dinner with her boyfriend was a total disaster.  Alaina had one of the biggest songs of last year with Kane Brown.  What was it called? (What Ifs)
  5. Kelsea Ballerini says she hopes that she’ll be able to balance career and marriage much like Keith Urban and his wife do.  Who is Urban married to? (Nicole Kidman)

 

