It seems like every other day, there is some kind of alcoholic holiday.

We’re not complaining…. we’re merely pointing out the obvious.

Today we celebrate everyone’s favorite tequila libation – the MARGARITA!

On National Margarita Day, it’s totally acceptable to drink a margarita (or 3) during lunch!

Here’s where you sip on some of the BEST tequila-infused drinks that make you forget it’s still winter and takes you back to the sandy, summer beaches!

Deals

Bahama Breeze | Caribbean Restaurant & Grill (406 E Golf Rd) is bringing back the $2.22 Classic Margarita’s! In addition, they’ll be serving up a collection of margarita-inspired nail polish colors (three colors, given away to the first 100 people in each location!)

Delicious Places to Check Out

Margaritaville (700 E. Grand)

Barcocina (2901 N Sheffield Ave)

Mercadito (108 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL)

Ceasar’s Killer Margaritas (3166 N Clark St or 2924 North Broadway)

Cantina Laredo (508 N State St)

Barrio (65 W Kinzie St)

La Vaca Margarita Bar (1160 W 18th St)

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant (1050 N State St)

Antique Taco (1360 N Milwaukee Ave)

Big Star (1531 N Damen Ave)

Latincity (108 N State St)