It seems like every other day, there is some kind of alcoholic holiday.
We’re not complaining…. we’re merely pointing out the obvious.
Today we celebrate everyone’s favorite tequila libation – the MARGARITA!
On National Margarita Day, it’s totally acceptable to drink a margarita (or 3) during lunch!
Here’s where you sip on some of the BEST tequila-infused drinks that make you forget it’s still winter and takes you back to the sandy, summer beaches!
Deals
Bahama Breeze | Caribbean Restaurant & Grill (406 E Golf Rd) is bringing back the $2.22 Classic Margarita’s! In addition, they’ll be serving up a collection of margarita-inspired nail polish colors (three colors, given away to the first 100 people in each location!)
Delicious Places to Check Out
Margaritaville (700 E. Grand)
Barcocina (2901 N Sheffield Ave)
Mercadito (108 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL)
Ceasar’s Killer Margaritas (3166 N Clark St or 2924 North Broadway)
Cantina Laredo (508 N State St)
Barrio (65 W Kinzie St)
La Vaca Margarita Bar (1160 W 18th St)
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant (1050 N State St)