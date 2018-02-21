(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)

Michelle is from Harwood Heights and doesn’t live far from the Harlem Irving Plaza.

In fact, she’s hoping to beat Roman in the College of Country Knowledge, grab that hundred bucks and do some shopping at the HIP!

Want to play….and maybe earn that cash? Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers: