Michelle is from Harwood Heights and doesn’t live far from the Harlem Irving Plaza.
In fact, she’s hoping to beat Roman in the College of Country Knowledge, grab that hundred bucks and do some shopping at the HIP!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This Canadian country music duo, best known for the song “She’s With Me”, is made up of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel. Who are they? (High Valley)
- This artist performed with her new hubby Morgan Evans at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the first time as a married couple recently. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Despite its name, this Dan and Shay song isn’t about doing a whole bunch of shots of Jose Cuervo. Instead it’s about the memories of an ex. What is the songs title? (Tequila)
- This “My Girl” singer joked on social media about getting sprayed in the face while changing a wet diaper on his newborn son the other day. Who is he? (Dylan Scott)
- Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, pop singer Kesha and Ryan Hurd’s fiancée all performed together during a recent performance in New York. Who is Ryan Hurd’s fiancée? (Marine Morris)