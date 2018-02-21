Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

Jana Kramer is one proud momma.

Sure, she was proud of Jolie for making her debut at the Rookie USA Fashion Show in Hollywood, but she was more proud of Jolie’s shining potty training moment!

“Jolie peed in the toilet for the first time, so that was exciting!” she told US Weekly. “I was just looking at her pee. It was the grossest thing ever really, but I was like, ‘Yay!’”

Kramer also dished about her little “tomboy” being giddy about getting into the makeup chair.

“She was so cute,” Kramer said adding, “She was getting her little mascara, getting her little blush. The fact that that we get to share things like this is just the cherry on top.”

Jolie is so grown-up!