So many concert, so little time!
Shania Twain – The Shania Now Tour is her first in three years, so understandably, fans are quite excited! She’ll be at the United Center on May 19th!
Miranda Lambert & Jon Pardi —
Miranda Lambert kicked off 2018 with a headlining tour. Jon Pardi is opening for all 23 dates of The Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.
Sugarland —
They’re back, baby! And they’re still the same! The first leg of the 48-city tour
will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.
Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini —
Keith Urban is embarking on his Graffiti U
tour and Kelsea Ballerini, fresh off her first headlining tour, is coming for the ride! Get the tix as part of the Country Megaticket!
Kelsea Ballerini —
Like mentioned previously, she’s headlining her Legends
tour with special guest Hunter Hayes!
Little Big Town (by themselves) — They have two 2018 tours! Before they join Miranda they will be on The Breakers tour from Feb. 9 to May. 5.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw —
In November, the country duo extended their Soul2Soul
tour through the summer of 2018!
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker —
Two of country music’s biggest acts teamed up for one massive tour! Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are teaming up for the Summer Plays on Tour
, with special guest Russell Dickerson. They’ll be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 15 and you can get tickets as part of our MegaTicket pass!
Maren Morris — Before she gets hitched, Morris is doing a short small venue tour dubbed the Renegade Revival Run, which caters to fans on the West Coast and near San Antonio, Texas.
Montgomery Gentry —
Eddie Montgomery continues touring after the tragic death of Troy Gentry. The tour supports their album, Here’s To You.
Chris Stapleton —
Stapleton will travel the country with his All-American Road Show
, featuring special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. He’ll be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on October 6th! Get his ticket as part of our MegaTicket pass!
Kenny Chesney —
Chesney begins his Trip Around the Sun Tour
in March and will bring it to Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 28!
Luke Bryan —
Luke Bryan is taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book for his What Makes You Country Tour
. He’ll be bringing special guest Sam Hunt along with Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock
Thomas Rhett —
In support of his new album, Rhett is embarking on the Life Changes Tour.
And he’s doing it just a month after wrapping his current Home Team Tour.