So many concert, so little time!

Shania Twain – The Shania Now Tour is her first in three years, so understandably, fans are quite excited! She’ll be at the United Center on May 19th!

Rascal Flatts – Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us Tour features opening acts Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay. Tour dates still to be announced! The tickets are included in the Country Megaticket!

Brett Eldredge — Eldredge is embarking on his first headlining tour! The shows will feature labelmate Devin Dawson, as well as up-and-coming country artist Jillian Jaquelin. No IL date has been announced yet, but you can see him at Windy City Smokeout!

Reba McEntire & Brooks Dunn — Reba and Brooks & Dunn’s Las Vegas residency was extended, which means you need to book your flight ASAP.