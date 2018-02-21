Filed Under:Country
So many concert, so little time!

 

Shania Twain – The Shania Now Tour is her first in three years, so understandably, fans are quite excited! She’ll be at the United Center on May 19th!

Rascal Flatts – Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us Tour features opening acts Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay. Tour dates still to be announced! The tickets are included in the Country Megaticket!

Brett Eldredge — Eldredge is embarking on his first headlining tour! The shows will feature labelmate Devin Dawson, as well as up-and-coming country artist Jillian Jaquelin. No IL date has been announced yet, but you can see him at Windy City Smokeout!

Reba McEntire & Brooks Dunn — Reba and Brooks & Dunn’s Las Vegas residency was extended, which means you need to book your flight ASAP.

Miranda Lambert & Jon Pardi —  Miranda Lambert kicked off 2018 with a headlining tour. Jon Pardi is opening for all 23 dates of The Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. 
Sugarland — They’re back, baby! And they’re still the same! The first leg of the 48-city tour will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.
Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini — Keith Urban is embarking on his Graffiti U tour and Kelsea Ballerini, fresh off her first headlining tour, is coming for the ride! Get the tix as part of the Country Megaticket!
Kelsea Ballerini — Like mentioned previously, she’s headlining her Legends tour with special guest Hunter Hayes!
Zac Brown Band — The group has revealed the Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour, which will feature OneRepublic and Leon Bridges as opening acts.
Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert — Country superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be spending the summer together co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour! Get the tix as part of the Country Megaticket!
Little Big Town (by themselves) — They have two 2018 tours! Before they join Miranda they will be on The Breakers tour from Feb. 9 to May. 5.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw — In November, the country duo extended their Soul2Soul tour through the summer of 2018!
 
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker — Two of country music’s biggest acts teamed up for one massive tour! Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are teaming up for the Summer Plays on Tour, with special guest Russell Dickerson. They’ll be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 15 and you can get tickets as part of our MegaTicket pass!

Maren Morris — Before she gets hitched, Morris is doing a short small venue tour dubbed the Renegade Revival Run, which caters to fans on the West Coast and near San Antonio, Texas.

Montgomery Gentry — Eddie Montgomery continues touring after the tragic death of Troy Gentry. The tour supports their album, Here’s To You. 
Chris Stapleton — Stapleton will travel the country with his All-American Road Show, featuring special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. He’ll be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on October 6th! Get his ticket as part of our MegaTicket pass! 
Kenny Chesney — Chesney begins his Trip Around the Sun Tour in March and will bring it to Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 28!
Luke Bryan — Luke Bryan is taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book for his What Makes You Country Tour. He’ll be bringing special guest Sam Hunt along with  Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock
Thomas Rhett — In support of his new album, Rhett is embarking on the Life Changes Tour. And he’s doing it just a month after wrapping his current Home Team Tour.
 
Brad Paisley — Brad Paisley is bringing his Weekend Warrior Tour to Allstate Arena on Saturday, February 24th!
Jason Aldean — Aldean is embarking on a 34-city High Noon Neon Tour with special guests  Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina! Score tickets as part of the Country Megaticket! 
