05 February 2018 - Nashville, Tennessee - Chase Rice. CRS 2018 BBR Music Group, held at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Last November, Chase Rice introduced us to a different side of himself with the release of his latest album, “Lambs & Lions.” It’s message isn’t one of partying, but rather, deeper feelings… arguably, the deepest any person can feel.

In his new video for his song, “Amen,” Chase visits his father’s grave. Chase has often talked about his late father & how much he meant to him. Daniel Rice passed away in 2008 due to a heart attack.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Chase explains, “I’m not going to record a song I didn’t write, unless it’s something I feel that I could have written.” He continued, “I wouldn’t have written it any differently.”

The video for “Amen,” however, was entirely Chase’s vision.

“We recorded the video and all of the footage before I had ever even recorded the song,” Chase said. “That exact video came to my head.”

A raw, personal, deeply moving video was created because of the impact the song had on Chase, and his feelings & memories of his father. “[This] was all for me to go home and see my dad,” he told PEOPLE.

But don’t think that the “Amen,” video is like any others out there. This one is special, for the simple fact that it’s completely genuine.

“The hardest part for me was that I didn’t want to fake anything — I wasn’t going to fake cry, we weren’t going to re-shoot me walking up to the grave, it was all one take. This video is 100 percent real,” Chase said.

Also really special in the video is a car that Chase and his dad built together years ago. “The car I’m driving the entire time [in the video] is my dad and my 1970 Dodge HEMI Challenger,” Chase said.

There is so much meaning in both the song & the video, but arguably the most impactful moment came from Chase’s reflection on the song & the journey of making the video.

“Facing the fact I was 22 years old and lost my dad, that’s a hard thing to face. And I didn’t face it for so long. I used music, I used drinking, I used partying. I used all that to get away from the fact that I lost my dad.”