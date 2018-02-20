(Photo credit: SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images)

The reaction to Fergie’s jazzy rendition of the National Anthem was less than stellar, so the singer released an apology for it yesterday.

Here’s her statement:

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

