14 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Luke Bryan. 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Possibly one of the more embarrassing things that could happen around an artist, happened to this woman: she fell asleep during an exclusive performance (we’re talking about a handful of people here). But this moment actually led to one of the GREATEST THINGS EVER to happen to a fan, due to the way Luke decided to wake up the sleepy fan.

A LAP DANCE FROM LUKE BRYAN!

