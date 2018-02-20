By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under:exclusive show, fell asleep, lap dance, Luke Bryan, sleep
14 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Luke Bryan. 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Possibly one of the more embarrassing things that could happen around an artist, happened to this woman: she fell asleep during an exclusive performance (we’re talking about a handful of people here). But this moment actually led to one of the GREATEST THINGS EVER to happen to a fan, due to the way Luke decided to wake up the sleepy fan.

A LAP DANCE FROM LUKE BRYAN!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live