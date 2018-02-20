(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Molly doesn’t own a credit card, so she’d be happy to win $100 for beating Roman in the College of Country Knowledge.
Did she “cash in” this morning?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends in Low Places” singer wasn’t the first country music star in his family. His mom also performed in Nashville in the 1950’s. Who is he? (Garth Brooks)
- This member of Lady Antebellum posted pictures on their new twins Betsy and Emory on Instagram the other day. Which member of Lady A is it? (Hillary Scott)
- Kelly Clarkson was the first winner on American Idol back in 2002. Back then the judges were Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and ….WHO? (Simon Cowell)
- If you want to know about this group…..you might find the info “Written In The Sand.” Who are they? (Old Dominion)
- Which member of Florida Georgia Line posted a video on social media of him taste testing breast milk? Which-BTW-he said it tasted like almond milk…. (Tyler Hubbard)