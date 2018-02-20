Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; American rapper, entrepreneur and investor Jay Z (R) and American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Beyonce (L) watch the first quarter of game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Do you remember the most amount of money you’ve ever picked up for a friend’s bar tab? Birthday celebration? Bachelor party? Graduation?

Jay-Z took some pals out for a birthday celebration over the weekend and his server posted the receipt on their Snapchat account.

O. M. G.