Nov 6, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet at the 55th annual American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Kelsea Ballerini should be out and about celebrating her latest single, “Legends,” hitting #1, she’s not. She’s not even traveling, performing, out of her house, or even her bed. The star says she’s “covered in sweat on the bathroom floor getting cozy with the commode.”

One of the worst flu outbreaks in recent history has ensnared Kelsea Ballerini. Although not the news we wanted to hear, can we talk about how much we LOVE her for this post? She’s always been so down to earth and relatable, and this is a testament to that. Sick as a dog, waiting for her mom to come over to take care of her (seriously, doesn’t matter how old we are, we always want our mom when we’re ill) – she is one of us. (Also, if she could show me how to still look cute while being sick that would be great).

We love you Kelsea, feel better SOON!