By Annie Reuter

When Kelsea Ballerini learned her latest single “Legends” hit No. 1 on the country charts her husband, country singer Morgan Evans, wanted to do something special to celebrate. So, in honor of the title of her chart-topper, Evans took her to honky-tonk Legends Corner on Nashville’s Lower Broadway for a celebratory drink.

“Took her to @legendscorner because…it’s the number ONE song this week!!” Evans captioned a photo of he and his bride smiling while posing at the local watering hole.

“Partying like “Legends” to celebrate the babygirl’s #1 Song!!!!” he captioned another photo.

“Legends” is the lead single off Ballerini’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, released last year.

