Looking for a new show to fall in love with?

Let us recommend The CW’s new comedy-drama Life Sentence, which stars country darling Lucy Hale.

Hale, best known for her role of Aria Montgomery in the thriller Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, takes on the role of Stella, a woman who is shell-shocked when she finds she has another chance at life.

The journey is really a different look at cancer; instead of being diagnosed with cancer when the series starts, we’re watching Stella come to terms with the idea of being cured.

She has to face the consequences of what she did when she thought life was temporary, but also, figure out what’s next for her.

Check out the heartwarming trailer:

5 Reasons You Should Watch Life Sentence

1. This is Hale’s first post-PLL acting gig and one she’s really grateful for. “I just feel really lucky to jump from one amazing experience to another because we did PLL for a long time. It was scary to start something new, but I’m glad that I made that leap because the payoff for me has been really great,” she told Just Jared.

2. It stars two familiar hunks: Elliot Knight as Wes and Riley Smith as Dr. Will Grant. Knight appeared in Once Upon a Time, How to Get Away with Murder, and American Gothic. Smith is known for his work on Nashville and best of all, New York Minute with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen!

3. Hale is dating co-star Smith and the two were recently spotted locking lips during a Valentine’s Day date!

4. It fills the oddly-uplifting cancer show void following Freeform’s Chasing Life cancellation.

5. The show won’t only focus on Stella’s recovery road, it will also showcase how her family has suffered at the hands of cancer and how they move forward. Oftentimes, so much attention is put on the patient, we forget that it’s also a burden for close loved ones.

Life Sentence premieres March 7th!