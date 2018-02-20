ID 26126920 © Jorgosphotos | Dreamstime.com

Hopefully, fate smiled upon you this year and you’re getting money back from the IRS this year instead of having to pay!

Want to know WHEN the federal government is going to send you the money they owe you?

Use this handy-dandy tool to find out when payday should be/is estimated to be!

Or check out our table below:

Tax Return Accepted By IRS Direct Deposit Sent* Paper Check Mailed* Jan 29 and Feb 04, 2018 Feb 12, 2018 Feb 16, 2018 Feb 05 and Feb 11, 2018 Feb 19, 2018 Feb 23, 2018 Feb 12 and Feb 18, 2018 Feb 26, 2018 Mar 2, 2018 Feb 19 and Feb 25, 2018 Mar 5, 2018 Mar 9, 2018 Feb 26 and Mar 04, 2018 Mar 12, 2018 Mar 16, 2018 Mar 05 and Mar 11, 2018 Mar 19, 2018 Mar 23, 2018 Mar 12 and Mar 18, 2018 Mar 26, 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Mar 19 and Mar 25, 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Mar 26 and Apr 01, 2018 Apr 9, 20178 Apr 13, 2018 Apr 02 and Apr 08, 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Apr 20, 2018

Once the refund hits, what will you do with it?

Here are the 6 best ways to spend your money!

1. Eliminate your debt

2. Invest in Your “Emergency Fund”

3. Cushion your Retirement Savings Plan

4. Buy a Car (only if you need a new one)

5. Do Some Necessary Home Repairs

6. Pay off Student Loans