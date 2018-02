(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Fergie performed the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend.

Based on the reactions, it seems she was feeling it more than just about anyone else.

What did you think?

Was she better or worse than Roseanne’s horrible rendition back in 1990?

Check out what these Stylz and Roman listeners thought of this less than Fergilicious version of the National Anthem.