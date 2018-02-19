Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV on April 2, 2017. (Photo by GPA/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s absolutely wonderful seeing your favorite artists live in concert, and it’s just that much better when they venture out into the crowd.

Those moments can come at a price for artists though, as Kacey Musgrave’s experienced during a recent performance.

While walking through the crowd, shaking fans’ hands, one guy latched onto her, roughly shaking her hand to the point that Kacey yelled “Ow! Stop!”

Completely unacceptable. So glad you’re okay Kacey!