(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Mary Beth started out very polite in her dealings with Roman this morning, but did things continue that way once they went to war in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Manners or no manners, you can play by emailing Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Brett Young, Brett Eldredge and Brothers Osborne will headline one of each of the three days of this country music festival that happens on Grand Avenue near the Chicago River in July. What show is it? (Windy City Smokeout)
- Eric Church and Maren Morris teamed with Brothers Osbourne to cover “Tears In Heaven” at the Grammys. Who originally did that song? (Eric Clapton)
- Country singer Jamie Lynn Spears says she’s using coconut oil to prevent stretch marks during her second pregnancy. Who is Jamie Lynn’s famous sister? (Brittney Spears)
- This 84 year old “On The Road Again” singer….and marijuana advocate….has had to cancel even more concerts because of the flu. Who is he? (Willie Nelson)
- Brandon Lancaster married his college sweetheart last September and says the song “Greatest Love Story” was inspired by their story. What group is Brandon a part of? (LANCO)