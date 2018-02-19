01 October 2017 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage during day three of the sold-out Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when shots rang out. Las Vegas Police have identified Stephen Paddock as the man who opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel with an automatic rifle, killing more than 50 and injuring at least 400 in the worst mass shooting in US history. File Photo: 09 June 2016 - Nashville, Tennessee - Jason Aldean. 2016 CMA Music Festival Nightly Concert held at Nissan Stadium. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Artists are in a tough spot when it comes to having families; see them very little because they’re at home while you’re on tour OR bring them with!!

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are doing the latter with their baby boy, Memphis Aldean.

So far it looks like his introduction to #BusLife has gone smoothly!