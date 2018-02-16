Feb 3, 2016; Palm Beach, FL, USA; William Shatner performs in Shatner's World at the Kravis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Willam Shatner is ready to go boldly where no Star Trek actor has gone before.

The iconic actor and original Captain Kirk just inked a deal with Heartland Records Nashville.

Rumor has it he’s working on a “very special project,” which will come to fruition in 2018.

The label confirmed Shatner’s signing in a press release.

They underlined that this isn’t Shatner’s first go around; his music career spans decades, starting with his first studio album, The Transformed Man, in 1968.

His fifth release, Ponder the Mystery, with Vince Gill debuted in 2013 on Cleopatra Records.

However, this is his first venture into country music and we’re anxious to see what he has in store.

If we’re to believe Heartland, more info is coming soon.