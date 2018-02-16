The 2018 US*99 Country Megaticket at Hollywood Casino Ampitheater – a FIVE show “package” featuring the summer’s hottest country shows in Chicago.

Available only online through MEGATICKET.COM, the 2018 COUNTRY MEGATICKET gives you the opportunity to buy your tickets first for the stellar 2018 lineup of country shows.

Several different packages are available for a limited time only, and orders will be accepted online beginning Friday, February 23 at 10am, before individual show tickets are available.

The 2018 COUNTRY MEGATICKET includes the same seats to all of the hottest country shows.

PRE-SALE INFO:

Get tickets through the official US*99 pre-sale starting 2/21 at 10AM through 2/22 at 10PM! Use codeword: US99

Megaticket package:

Jason Aldean – Friday, May 18 – with special guests Luke Combs & Lauren Alaina

Rascal Flatts – Friday, August 10 – with special guests Dan + Shay

Keith Urban – Saturday, August 18 – with special guest Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town – Saturday, August 25

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker– Saturday, September 15 – with special guest Russell Dickerson