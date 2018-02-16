(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CRS)
Shannon listens to Roman’s College of Country Knowledge every morning on her way to school at Mother McAuley High School.
She’s even late to class sometimes because of it!
Was it harder or easier when she actually played the game herself?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Chris Stapleton picked up awards for album of the year, best country solo performance and best country song at this recent awards show. What awards show was it? (Grammy Awards)
- Garth Brooks invited a couple of fans traveling to the US from Sweden to swing by his house and have dinner with him and his wife. Who is Brook’s married to? (Trisha Yearwood)
- There’s been all kinds of cross genre collaborations lately….including Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris and….WHO? (Zedd)
- Lindsey Ell says Kristian Bush is the one that encouraged her to do a cover of an entire John Mayer album. What group is Kristian Bush a part of? (Sugarland)
- After being a huge part of the Super Bowl….the song ‘The Champion” topped the iTunes charts. The song features rapper Ludacris and which country singer? (Carrie Underwood)