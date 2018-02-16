Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Kelsea Ballerini is a newly married woman but unlike other married couples, her schedule doesn’t exactly sync up with hubby Morgan Evans’.

Kelsea and Morgan tied the knot on Dec 2.

Unlike freshly married couples who have time to spend hours on end with each other, the two are back doing business; Kelsea is headlining her “Unapologetically Tour” before joining Keith Urban’s “Graffiti U World Tour,” while Morgan is joining Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep Tour.”

So what’s their plan?

“We do this thing where we sit down with our calendars once a quarter, and we just figure out when I can go to him, when he can come to me, when we can block two days here and there, and we just figure it out,” Kelsea told Nash Country Daily. “We just know that this is the time in our lives where we need to put our heads down and work, and meet up when we can because this is the time when we’re setting that foundation, so hopefully a few years down the road we can say, ‘We want to take two weeks off here,’ and it’s okay. But right now we can’t, so we get that.”

Another couple who is always busy but doesn’t go longer than a handful of days without seeing each other?

Fellow country star Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman.

Kelsea even expressed excitement at picking Urban’s brain while she’s on tour with him to get all the secrets to a long and lasting marriage.

“I can’t wait to learn from [Keith and Nicole],” says Kelsea. “I feel like they balance their lives very well, because they’re at that level, which is why I’m saying we need to keep our heads down for a bit longer.”