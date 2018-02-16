ID 6663183 © Indiepicsbyval | Dreamstime.com

Forget about millenial-skewing festivals like Coachella who often leave country music in their rear view.

Instead, turn your attention to the new festival that will have everyone talking…. Mullet Fest.

Yes, Mullet Fest as in a festival named after the questionable 70s/80s hairstyle thatshort at the front and sides and long in the back.

Apparently, one town in Australia is so fond of the ‘do, they’re dedicating a whole festival to it.

According to the Guardian, “the inaugural Mullet Fest in Kurri Kurri, north of Sydney, will honor the best cuts in five categories – every day, grubby, “ranga” (red hair), women’s and junior. Entrants will be judged on haircut, overall presentation and stage presence.”

The person with the “best mullet of them all” will take home the gold!

The festival organizer said interest has been over-the-top for the event with over 50 entrants so far.

So, I know Australia is quite far away and photos of the February 24th event will have to suffice.

Or, we could all take a cue from the Aussies and start our own nationwide mullet festival?