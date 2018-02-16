Photo: Larry McCormack / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton has shared a hard-rocking performance of “Second One to Know” from his appearance on an upcoming episode of Austin City Limits.

The breakout country star and his band go all-in for the track, which is from the GRAMMY-winning From A Room Vol. 1 album. Stapleton even delivers some bluesy, distorted lead guitar.

His episode of Austin City Limits is the season finale of the show’s 43rd season and is set to air February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Turnpike Troubadours will also be featured on the program.

Watch Chris Stapleton charge through “Second One to Know” below: