Dorothy from Crown Point brought the energy to Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning, but did she bring the right answers?
Todays Questions and Answers:
- Even though neither are really talking about it…it looks like Toby Keith collaborated with Justin Timberlake on his new album. What other country singer is featured on JT’s new album? (Chris Stapleton)
- There’s talk of a reunion of the girl group Pistol Annie’s. That group is made up of Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and what singer? (Miranda Lambert)
- Even though she’s not even 30…Taylor Swift now owns nearly 50 million dollars’ worth of real estate on one New York City block. Where is Taylor playing when her concert hits Chicago this summer? (Soldier Field)
- Keith Urban invited this “Buy Me A Boat” singer to join the Grand Ole Opry the other day. Who is it? (Chris Janson)
- Which one of this year’s US99 LakeShake artists sings about a girl that Ain’t Worth The Whiskey? (Cole Swindell)