Kelsea Ballerini performed at the Ryman Auditorium last night with the flu, unapologetically.

It was the first headlining appearance in her Unapologetically Tour and she really pushed through for the fans.

At one point, hubby Morgan Evans joined her on-stage and they sang “Dance With Me” — the song he wrote for his now-wife — for the first time together.

Since the show fell on Valentine’s Day, he surprised her wife a bouquet of roses as he walked out on stage.

Despite the illness, we can’t imagine that these two could have had a better first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife!