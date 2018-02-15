03 February 2018 - Beverly Hills, California - Amy Schumer. 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Beverly Hilton. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Surprise — Amy Schumer can keep a secret!

Fans were shocked when Schumer revealed that she’s now a married woman.

The comedian confirmed her secret wedding to chef Chris Fischer in a series of Instagram posts taken during the wedding.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

She offered up a simple caption: “Yup.”

She followed up the announcement by clarifying that she’s not pregnant.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, aka Valentine’s Day. So cliche, right?

About 80 people were in attendance, including gal pals Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence, plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade.

Just this Sunday, Schumer made her relationship with Fischer official on Instagram by posting a kissing photo from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

Relationship rumors began swirling back in November so it seems like this moved fast.

They always say, when you know, you know.

If you wish to send Amy and Chris a wedding gift, she asks fans to donate to “everytown” for gun safety.

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Congrats Amy and Chris!