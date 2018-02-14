(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CRS)
Stephanie from North Aurora says she needs some money for shopping so she was hoping to defeat Roman this morning.
Who had their hand raised in victory after the smoke cleared in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Mornings@US99.com for your chance to play!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- A whole bunch of country singers have birthdays in February including Tyler Farr, Travis Tritt, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks and this “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer. Who is it? (Jason Aldean)
- Dierks Bentley will be releasing his Desert Son clothing line later this month. What awards show did Bentley reveal that he and Luke Bryan NOT be hosting this year? (ACM Awards)
- There’s a Johnny Cash tribute album on the way. It’ll feature Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Kasey Musgraves and this Nationwide Insurance spokesperson. Who is it? (Brad Paisley)
- Kelsea Ballerini says she totally fangirled when she met Mandy Moore at a Super Bowl Party. Moore is currently starring on what NBC TV series? (This Is Us)
- Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer are reportedly trying to have another child. What is the name of their son? (Isaiah)