By Scott T. Sterling

The Academy of Country Music is preparing to take over Las Vegas in April, and now they’re starting to reveal just what they have planned.

A long weekend of festivities will kick off with a songwriter event, ACM Stories, Songs & Stars, on Friday, April 13, 2018 at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally and Lori McKenna are among the first wave of performers announced for the show. Portions of the proceeds from the night will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. More artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.



VIP table seating on the floor will be an exclusive experience including a cocktail reception and dinner. Additionally, seated tickets are available on the floor, mezzanine and balcony. Tickets starting at $55 are available for purchase here.

ACM Stories, Songs & Stars is part of the 6th Annual ACM Party for a Cause events set to take over the Las Vegas Strip April 12-15, 2018 leading up to and immediately following the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 8:00 PM ET/delayed PT on the CBS.