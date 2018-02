(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Stylz and Roman got some many calls from people looking to call out their crappy ex’s that they decided to do Round 2 today!

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, but for people who have just been broken up with or cheated on, it’s not always the greatest of days!

So, Stylz and Roman opened up their phones to let people vent and call out their crappy ex!