Sherry from Monee had no well wishes for Roman this morning before they battled in the College of Country Knowledge this morning!
Was she able to back up those words….or did Roman reign supreme?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This “Rolling In The Deep” singer dressed up as Dolly Parton at a recent show and apparently Dolly loved it! Who was the singer pulling off the Dolly impersonation? (Adele)
- Forbes says that Taylor Swift is worth around $280 million dollars. That’s more than Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or sisters Khole, Kim and Kourtney. What is the last name of those three sisters? (Kardashian)
- Maren Morris may have accidentally revealed her wedding date in an Instagram post. Morris was the inspiration for fiancé Ryan Hurd’s hit song. What was the name of that song? (Love In A Bar)
- This singer says that her new song “The Champion” was inspired by her parents and her husband. Whose song is that? (Carrie Underwood)
- This singer, who recently did a song with Justin Timberlake, has the words “You Are My Sunshine” engraved in his wedding ring. Who is he? (Chris Stapleton)