ID 66112956 © Bhofack2 | Dreamstime.com

Fat Tuesday aka Paczki Day in Chicago is Feb 13th!

Paczki Day is a delicious Polish tradition that happens before the season of Lent begins. During Lent, indulging in sweets is prohibited for the 40-day fasting period.

However, Poles celebrate Fat Thursday, which lands on Feb 8th this year!

So, what are paczki exactly? Think donuts but much better!

The round pastry is made of fluffy, sweet, deep-fried dough that’s filled with different flavored jams like strawberry, raspberry or apple. It’s then topped with powdered sugar or icing.

You don’t have to be Polish to celebrate and indulge in the tasty treat, just head to a bakery near you.

Here’s where you can get some of the best paczki in Chicago! (You can thank us later!)

Bennison’s Bakery (1000 Davis Street, Evanston)

Sugar Hills Bakery (3235 W Addison St)

Old Warsaw (4750 N Harlem Ave)

Oak Mill Bakery (2204 W North Ave or 5753 W Belmont Ave)

Firecakes Donuts (68 W. Hubbard Ave in River North or 2453 N. Clark in Lincoln Park) (they also have Billy, the donut truck)

Andy’s Deli (5442 N Milwaukee Ave)

Kolatek’s Bakery (2445 N Harlem Ave)

Alliance Bakery (1736 W Division St)

Weber’s Bakery (7055 W Archer Ave)

Sweet Connection Bakery (5569 N Northwest Hwy)