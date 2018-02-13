NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Bebe Rexha at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Sorry, Taylor Swift — Bebe Rexha is giving you a run for your money!

Bebe’s duet with Florida Georgia Line is taking over the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

“Meant to Be” had stayed on top for 11 weeks straight, making it the longest-leading No.1 in the chart’s history for a song by a female.

The title previously belonged to Swift, whose 2012 hits “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” spent 10 weeks at the top.

Bebe and FGL aren’t done yet either; the song is still expected to climb the airplay chart.

It’s also being marketed as a pop song and unsurprisingly, doing much better on pop radio stations as opposed to country.

To sum it up, collaborations with FGL always end up turning to gold!